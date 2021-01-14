National Post Office CFO resigns after just two months in the job The post office has been hamstrung by acute management and financial problems that have left it on the brink of collapse BL PREMIUM

SA Post Office (Sapo) CFO Khathutshelo Ramukumba has resigned from the embattled state-owned entity (SOE) after little more than two months in the role.

The post office board confirmed on Thursday that Ramukumba resigned with effect from December 31 2020, for “personal reasons”. ..