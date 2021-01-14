National

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding until Sunday

The power cuts come just as industry ramps up after the holidays

14 January 2021 - 11:22 Lisa Steyn
UPDATED 14 January 2021 - 11:27
Picture: 123RF/PRAPAN NGAWKEAW
Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from midday on Thursday through to Sunday night, the utility has announced.

The rotational power cuts come as industry, already suffering the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, ramps up following the holiday period.

Two power generation units at the Kusile Power Station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units. In addition, a unit each at the Kriel and Duvha power stations tripped due to unforeseen breakdowns, Eskom said. Further, there are four generation units whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed.

“The load-shedding is necessary due to loss of generation capacity overnight. Load-shedding is also required to manage the use of the emergency reserves, which will help us contain the stage of load-shedding required,” Eskom said in a statement. “The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice.”

Currently 5,358MW of generation capacity is offline because of on planned maintenance, while another 14,748MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays mentioned. That represents more than 45% of Eskom’s installed generation capacity of 44,000MW.

Eskom said personnel were working tirelessly to return as much of that capacity to service as soon as possible.

In an outlook published by BNP Paribas, the banking group identified electricity supply as the largest structural drag on economic growth in the year ahead.

“Eskom implemented record load-shedding in 2020 ... Energy supply estimates from the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research, which last year tallied well with actual load-shedding, suggest that the supply gap could be more than 60% larger this year,” the bank said in its outlook.

“Large swathes of load-shedding therefore seem unavoidable this year, in the absence of a marked improvement in Eskom’s energy availability factor, which fell to just 55% in the early weeks of January.​”

steynl@businesslive.co.za

