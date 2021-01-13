More than half of SA’s adults oppose reopening of schools amid surge, survey finds

More than half of SA’s adults believe schools should not open until the Covid-19 infection surge gripping the country is contained, a recent survey shows.

The issue of pupils returning to school is particularly pressing as the 2020 academic year was severely affected by the pandemic, resulting in schools being closed for months.

Schools are now set to open on January 27, but SA is in the midst of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, which has raised concerns about whether this is advisable.

Teacher unions have said schools have to be opened safely. This requires that schools know how they can operate, and that they have the requisite personal protective equipment and sanitisers.

While the department of basic education has said it is ready to open as planned, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening the National Coronavirus Command Council was dealing with the issue and would provide guidance on this matter in the coming days.

In the third Covid-19 Democracy Survey, undertaken by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change in partnership with the Human Sciences Research Council, it was found that 53% of adults think schools should remain closed until the situation improves.

A statement released by the university on Wednesday said the survey found that 19% of adults believe schools should reopen for grade 7 and grade 12 pupils only, while another 19% of adults think schools should reopen for all grades and 9% indicated that they are undecided.

The online survey was conducted between December 30 2020 and January 6 2021, and was completed by 10,618 participants.

The statement said findings have been weighted to match Stats SA data on race, education and age, and can be regarded as broadly representative of the population at large.

The survey found that 52% of men and 53% of women believed schools should not reopen.

The survey found that responses differed according to income, race and type of accommodation. Those with lower incomes were more likely to oppose the reopening of schools than those with higher incomes.

In terms of race, Indian adults were most opposed to the reopening of schools, with 77% saying they should not reopen until the situation improves.

Sixty-three percent of coloured adults and 52% of black African adults do not believe schools should reopen, while only 37% of white adults were opposed to reopening.

In terms of housing, of adults living in shacks or rooms in townships, 56% were opposed to the reopening of schools, while 44% of people living in suburban houses were opposed to it.

The statement said these new figures, and their breakdown by class, reflect inequalities in SA’s society.

“Wealthier parents in suburbs can reasonably have greater confidence in the ability of their schools to provide a safe environment, compared to poorer parents in townships and informal settlements,” the statement said.

Carin Runciman, University of Johannesburg associate professor at the Centre for Social Change, said the opposition to opening up schools was strongest among the “most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged sections of society, who are less likely to have confidence in the ability of their schools to provide a safe environment for learners”.

“These findings illustrate that although parents are deeply concerned about their children’s education, they are equally, if not more, concerned about the safety of their children, their families and communities,” she said.

