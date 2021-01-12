National Small beer producers will not survive alcohol ban, association warns The Beer Association of SA says 30% of local breweries have been forced to close permanently and 165,000 people have already lost their jobs BL PREMIUM

Many small businesses in the craft brewing sector will not survive the extended blanket ban on liquor sales, the Beer Association of SA, an organisation representing major alcohol producers, has said.

A craft brewery, also known as a microbrewery, produces beer at a smaller scale and is often independently owned. There are just over 200 craft breweries in SA with a 1% share of the local beer market. SA is the world’s 12th largest beer producer, according to the association...