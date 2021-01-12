BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | How to manage working remotely more efficiently
Working remotely in SA means having to contend with load-shedding, too
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight we look at how to manage remote teams more efficiently.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jared Whitaker, COO of technology company FlowState.
The discussion begins with Whitaker describing the business. FlowState makes software to manage remote working teams. The service works on a subscription model, with costs depending on how many specific modules or solutions a client takes up.
Whitaker details the ways in which the company’s software helps manage remote teams more efficiently and how it decides which features to include on the platform.
Based in the UK, Whitaker says remote working requirements are largely the same for clients there as in SA. One of the unique factors for SA is that remote workers have to contend with the added strain of load-shedding, he says.
FlowState has seen a mix of businesses taking up the service, from large companies that had to quickly adapt to remote working at the start of a lockdown, to start-ups that began operating during the pandemic.
Whitaker also discusses FlowState’s business model, ways in which businesses can manage their remote teams more efficiently, and other services the group provides.
