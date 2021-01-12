PODCAST | How to manage working remotely more efficiently

Based in the UK, Whitaker says remote working requirements are largely the same for clients there as in SA. One of the unique factors for SA is that remote workers have to contend with the added strain of load-shedding, he says.

FlowState has seen a mix of businesses taking up the service, from large companies that had to quickly adapt to remote working at the start of a lockdown, to start-ups that began operating during the pandemic.

Whitaker also discusses FlowState’s business model, ways in which businesses can manage their remote teams more efficiently, and other services the group provides.

