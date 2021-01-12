National

PODCAST | How to manage working remotely more efficiently

Working remotely in SA means having to contend with load-shedding, too

12 January 2021 - 14:34 Mudiwa Gavaza
Jared Whitaker, COO of FlowState. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jared Whitaker, COO of FlowState. Picture: SUPPLIED 

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight we look at how to manage remote teams more efficiently. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jared Whitaker, COO of technology company FlowState. 

The discussion begins with Whitaker describing the business. FlowState makes software to manage remote working teams. The service works on a subscription model, with costs depending on how many specific modules or solutions a client takes up. 

Whitaker details the ways in which the company’s software helps manage remote teams more efficiently and how it decides which features to include on the platform. 

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Based in the UK, Whitaker says remote working requirements are largely the same for clients there as in SA. One of the unique factors for SA is that remote workers have to contend with the added strain of load-shedding, he says. 

FlowState has seen a mix of businesses taking up the service, from large companies that had to quickly adapt to remote working at the start of a lockdown, to start-ups that began operating during the pandemic. 

Whitaker also discusses FlowState’s business model, ways in which businesses can manage their remote teams more efficiently, and other services the group provides. 

