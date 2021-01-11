National

WATCH LIVE: President updates the nation on Covid-19 as cases spike

11 January 2021 - 19:38
Health workers attend to a Covid-19 patient at a hospital outside Melomed Tokai in Cape Town. Picture ESA ALEXANDER
Health workers attend to a Covid-19 patient at a hospital outside Melomed Tokai in Cape Town. Picture ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa is having another so-called ‘family meeting’ with the nation at 8pm on Monday.

The president’s address to South Africans comes as the Covid-19 pandemic tightens its deadly grip on the country, with SA having recorded more than 20,000 daily cases for four consecutive days last week.

Watch the full televised address below.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 this evening. This comes as Covid-19 infections across the country continue to rise.

WATCH: Covid-19 vaccine strategy raises new questions

Michael Avery talks to a panel about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s vaccine rollout plan
National
6 hours ago

Another daily record of Covid-19 infections for SA

SA recorded its worst day for Covid-19 infections, with 21,980 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.
National
2 days ago

SA testing vaccines on Covid-19 variant amid concern they will be less effective

Scientist says there is enough evidence to justify closer scrutiny and results will be out in two weeks
National
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Monday night
National
2.
Public sector wage demands to be known in February
National
3.
Dennis Davis calls for lifestyles audits of ...
National
4.
Treasury to back up depleted Land Bank
National
5.
Eskom is losing the battle with municipal debt
National

Related Articles

Court bids over booze ban and vaccines the latest in a litany of actions

National

SA Covid variant may affect vaccine efficacy, scientists warn

National

CARTOON: Covid anti-vaxxers

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.