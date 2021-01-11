READ IN FULL: Cyril Ramaphosa briefs SA on vaccine strategy

Fellow South Africans,

On December 28 2020, we announced that SA was being placed on adjusted alert level 3 to contain the rapid rise in infections.

We also announced that several areas in the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West were declared as hotspot areas.

We have now had an opportunity to review the measures that were put in place as part of adjusted alert level 3 in light of the current state of the pandemic.

We have also held consultations with religious leaders, community-based organisations, business, labour and representatives of provincial and local government and traditional leadership on the impact of these measures.

Based on the recommendations of the national coronavirus command council, cabinet has decided to maintain the country on adjusted alert level 3.

Most of the measures that were announced on 28 December 2020 will therefore remain in place:

• Given the risk of widespread transmission, most indoor and outdoor gatherings will not be permitted. This includes social gatherings, religious gatherings, political events, traditional council meetings and gatherings at sports grounds.

• As before, this does not include funerals and other limited exceptions as detailed in the regulations, such as restaurants, museums and gyms.

• Funerals may not be attended by more than 50 people, and there needs to be social distancing, hand sanitising and mask wearing.

• The hours of curfew will now start at 9pm and end earlier, at 5am.

• It remains compulsory for every person to wear a mask in a public space.

• The sale of alcohol from retail outlets and the on-site consumption of alcohol is still not be permitted.

Health services in several parts of the country reported that the prohibition of alcohol sales had significantly reduced the number of trauma cases seen in our hospitals over the New Year period. It is vital that we continue to protect our health services at this crucial time.

• All beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks and public swimming pools in hotspot areas will be closed to the public. As before, botanical gardens, national parks and other parks where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place may remain open to the public.

One of the challenges that we have as the festive season draws to a close is the huge congestion at many of our land border posts.

This has exposed many people to infection as they wait to be processed and it has been difficult to ensure that the health requirements for entry into SA are met, with many people arriving without proof of Covid-19 tests.

To reduce congestion and the high risk of transmission, the cabinet has decided that the 20 land ports of entry that are currently open will be closed until February 15 for general entry and departure.

These include the six busiest border posts, which are Beitbridge, Lebombo, Maseru Bridge, Oshoek, Ficksburg and Kopfontein.

People will be however still be allowed to enter or depart the country for the transportation of fuel, cargo and goods; emergency medical attention for a life-threatening conditions; the return of SA nationals; permanent residents or persons with other valid visas; diplomats; the departure of foreign nationals; and daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend school in SA.

The full list of exemptions will be contained in the regulations.

It is necessary that we keep the alert level 3 measures in place until we have passed the peak of new infections and we are certain that the rate of transmission has fallen enough to allow us to safely ease the current restrictions.

I wish to express my appreciation to the religious community in particular for its support and understanding throughout this pandemic.

Not only have faith-based organisations had to limit or adjust the nature of worship and other activities, they have also provided counselling, support, feeding schemes and other social services to communities.

At a time when people need both material and spiritual comfort, it is indeed unfortunate that the restrictions on religious and other gatherings have to remain.

Research has identified several risks that arise from religious services and other gatherings. These include the risks associated with enclosed spaces, large groups, close proximity to others, staying for a long time in one place, and loud talking and singing.

We will continue our discussions with religious leaders on how best to safely meet the desire of many our people to worship in congregation while working together to preserve life.

As schools and other educational institutions prepare to begin the new academic year, there is understandably concern about whether this is advisable in the midst of a second wave of infections.

The national coronavirus command council is dealing with this issue, and we will provide guidance on this matter in the coming days.

As the country returns to work after the festive break, it is essential that all places of work ensure that they continue to have safety protocols in place and that these are rigorously adhered to.

Our second task as we chart our path to recovery is to achieve immunity across our population through a massive programme of vaccination.

The development of several effective vaccines is the most significant and most promising advance since the onset of the global pandemic.

We have always said that an effective vaccine will be a game-changer. Vaccines offer to the peoples of the world a means to control the coronavirus pandemic.

A person who is vaccinated has a much reduced chance of becoming ill and dying from Covid-19.

When enough people are vaccinated, we will reach what is known as “herd immunity” or “population immunity”.

This is when enough of the population is immune to the virus to provide indirect protection to those who aren’t immune, bringing the spread of the virus under control.

While the actual level needed for herd immunity is not known, our scientists estimate that we will likely reach herd immunity once around 67% of our population are immune. This amounts to around 40-million people in SA.

We have put in place a comprehensive vaccination strategy to reach all parts of the country.

This will be the largest and most complex logistical undertaking in our country’s history.

It will be far more extensive than our HIV treatment programme or even our national, provincial and local elections in terms of the number of people who have to be reached within a short space of time.

It will require the active involvement of all spheres of government, all sectors of society and all citizens and residents of our country.

Our strategy has several parts.

The first part of our strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.

We are in the process of procuring vaccines through three channels: through the World Health Organisation’s Covax facility, through the AU’s vaccine initiative and through direct engagements with vaccine manufacturers.

As I have reported before, South Africa is part of the global Covax facility, in which countries pool their resources to support the development of vaccines with a view to ensure that all countries receive an equitable supply of effective vaccines.

We will receive vaccine doses for about 10% of our population through Covax.

As the chair of the AU, we initiated the establishment of an African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team to source vaccine doses for the continent. These will be purchased in bulk and African countries will be able to order vaccine doses from this pool.

It is estimated that Africa as a whole will need 1.5-billion doses to immunise the target of 60% of its population.

Through intensive engagement with vaccine manufacturers, the task team has done tremendous work to secure vaccine does for countries on the continent.

The SA government has also been engaging directly with several vaccine manufacturers for over six months.

Given the massive global demand for vaccines and the vastly greater purchasing power of wealthier countries, we are exploring all avenues to get as many vaccine doses as soon as possible.

While there are several promising negotiations with a number of different manufacturers that still need to be concluded, we have to date secured 20-million doses to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year.

We will make further announcements as we conclude our negotiations with vaccine manufacturers.

The second part of our strategy is to identify the priority groups that need to be vaccinated as we receive vaccine doses throughout the year.

In phase 1, with the first batch of vaccines, we will prioritise around 1.2-million front-line health workers.

In phase 2, when more vaccines arrive, we will prioritise essential workers such as teachers, police, municipal workers and other front-line personnel. We will also prioritise people in institutions like old age homes, shelters and prisons, people over 60 years of age and adults with co-morbidities. The total number we plan to reach in this phase is around 16-million people.

In phase 3, with increased manufacturer supplies, we will then vaccinate the remaining adult population of approximately 22.5-million people.

We will then have reached around 40-million South Africans, which is considered to approximate herd immunity.

The third part of our strategy is to distribute the vaccines throughout the country and to administer them to those who have been identified to receive them.

We have established a national coordinating committee, which brings together key government departments, the private sector and other stakeholders to oversee the implementation of our national strategy.

We will administer vaccinations through hospitals, clinics, outreach services and mobile clinics, and private settings such as doctor’s offices, pharmacies and work places.

We have had several engagements with stakeholders in recent weeks to ensure a coordinated and inclusive vaccination campaign.

An inclusive partnership has been formed between government, medical schemes and the private sector to support the acquisition, funding and distribution of vaccines.

We see a vital role for organised labour, traditional leaders and the religious community in the dissemination of accurate information on vaccines and in ensuring optimal participation in the vaccine programme.

We welcome the contributions made by civil society, academics and others towards the development of an effective national strategy, even when such contributions have been critical of government.

We are integrating the full resources and capacity of our country into a single effort directed at making vaccines available.

This collaboration, which is among the most significant of its kind in our history, is essential as we work to gather in solidarity to win the war against Covid-19.

There are still some in our country who are sceptical about vaccines, and there is much disinformation and conspiracy theories being spread about the Covid-19 vaccines.

Yet vaccines have been used to eradicate diseases such as small pox and polio. Children get vaccinated routinely against many diseases such as mumps, measles rubella, and travellers are often vaccinated against diseases like yellow fever.

Every vaccine that will be used in our programme will have to be approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, which applies stringent scientific standards to ensure the safety and efficacy of any drug or treatment.

SA’s vaccine strategy is well under way.

Understandably, we all want to know when the vaccines will be arriving.

As we work to secure the supply of sufficient doses in the midst of a huge global demand, we will do everything possible to ensure that the process is transparent and that all information is available.

I call on all South Africans to be part of the monumental undertaking to roll-out the coronavirus vaccine.

Although it will be difficult, complex and often frustrating, it is vital that we do this together, for the sake of our country and for the wellbeing of all our people.