Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Monday night

The address comes after SA recorded more than 20,000 daily cases for four consecutive days last week

11 January 2021 - 12:38 Kgothatso Madisa and Shonisani Tshikalange
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on South Africa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Monday night, the presidency confirmed in a statement.

Earlier, an insider in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) told BusinessLIVE that the president would not move the country into a harder lockdown level 4, as previously rumoured. He said lockdown level 3 will be extended until February 15 and the curfew will be amended to between 9pm and 5am, from 9pm to 6am.

The insider said some borders will be closed.

“The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council (PCC) and cabinet,” the statement read.

Ramaphosa also held a virtual meeting with interfaith leaders on Sunday to discuss the government’s response.

For four consecutive days last week, the country recorded more than 20,000 new daily coronavirus infections — and more than 17,000 on Sunday.

This means between Wednesday and Sunday last week, there were close to 100,000 new Covid-19 cases.

Update: January 11 2021

This article has been updated to reflect the most recent developments.

POLITICAL YEAR AHEAD: Virus will continue to reshape political activity

The government faces court challenges over vaccines procurement and  stricter lockdown restrictions
Politics
23 hours ago

Lessons from lockdown for a new global economy

Political will is needed to meet sustainable development goals and boost employment figures
Opinion
22 hours ago

