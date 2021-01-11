National

Business veteran Dolly Mokgatle dies

Former Spoornet CEO held many positions across dozens of listed companies and state-owned enterprises

11 January 2021 - 08:36 Karl Gernetzky
Dolly Mokgatle. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDLA
Dolly Mokgatle. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDLA

Business stalwart Dolly Mokgatle, who held numerous senior positions in listed companies and state-owned enterprises, has died.

Mokgatle was the CEO of state rail parastatal Spoornet from 2003 to 2005, and was the first black person to be appointed to the position of MD of the Transmission Group at Eskom.

Mokgatle was a respected businessperson and a member of more than thirty boards of local and international companies, Unisa said in a statement. Mokgatle had been chair of the Unisa School of Business Leadership, having joined its board in 2012.

She was also the director and founder of Peotona Group Holdings, a majority black women-owned company.

At the time of her death, she was on the board of Telkom and chair of Total SA.

Her wealth of experience in energy-related matters played a role in her appointment as the deputy chair of the National Energy Regulator of SA, the government said in a statement.

“Today, as a country, we have lost a great leader, a visionary, and someone who was instrumental in steering energy-related matters for the country,” the statement reads.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa failed Eskom in 2015

The president was given real power, with which he achieved nothing but promised everything
Opinion
1 year ago

BUSINESS DAY TV: Minister should have ‘taken opportunity to arrange judicial inquiry’ into Eskom

Energy analyst Ted Blom tells us why ‘amateur inquiry’ into Eskom’s financial and operational performance is a waste of time and money
Companies
5 years ago

Eskom is losing the battle with municipal debt

A watershed judgment found the utility’s decision to interrupt power supply to non-paying local governments was irrational
National
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Dennis Davis calls for lifestyles audits of ...
National
2.
Eskom is losing the battle with municipal debt
National
3.
Treasury to back up depleted Land Bank
National
4.
Court bids over booze ban and vaccines the latest ...
National
5.
Global airlines’ recovery has stalled amid ...
National

Related Articles

Acquiring the skills for a changing world

Companies

Telkom on the hunt for new finance chief

Companies

Tsholofelo Molefe leaves top finance job at Telkom to join MTN

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Why Eskom shouldn’t be excited about self-generation of power

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.