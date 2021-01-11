Business veteran Dolly Mokgatle dies

Business stalwart Dolly Mokgatle, who held numerous senior positions in listed companies and state-owned enterprises, has died.

Mokgatle was the CEO of state rail parastatal Spoornet from 2003 to 2005, and was the first black person to be appointed to the position of MD of the Transmission Group at Eskom.

Mokgatle was a respected businessperson and a member of more than thirty boards of local and international companies, Unisa said in a statement. Mokgatle had been chair of the Unisa School of Business Leadership, having joined its board in 2012.

She was also the director and founder of Peotona Group Holdings, a majority black women-owned company.

At the time of her death, she was on the board of Telkom and chair of Total SA.

Her wealth of experience in energy-related matters played a role in her appointment as the deputy chair of the National Energy Regulator of SA, the government said in a statement.

“Today, as a country, we have lost a great leader, a visionary, and someone who was instrumental in steering energy-related matters for the country,” the statement reads.

