Ramaphosa spokesperson Khusela Diko faces disciplinary hearing
10 January 2021 - 15:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, will face an internal disciplinary process after failing to disclose her financial interests, the presidency says.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been probing suspicious Covid-19 contracts in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal after widespread allegations of nepotism and corruption...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now