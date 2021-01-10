Public sector wage demands to be known in February
Talks between the government and unions are likely to lead to labour volatility as the parties struggle to find consensus
10 January 2021 - 17:02
The government will know at the latest in February what public sector workers’ demands are for the next round of wage negotiations, unions say.
The negotiations are expected to be volatile as a large trust deficit has developed between unions and the state after the state reneged on its previous wage agreement...
