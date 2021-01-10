National African trade deal still some way off from becoming a reality BL PREMIUM

The fanfare announcement that trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would start on January 1 did not herald the actual commencement of all trade under the agreement as negotiations on tariffs and rules of origin have not yet been finalised.

However, Trade Law Centre executive director Trudi Hartzenberg said in an interview that the announcement was of symbolic importance and a reminder that implementation of the Acfta is a “challenging exercise”...