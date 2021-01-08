National ANC to suspend members who decline to step down while facing prosecution President Cyril Ramaphosa said unity within the party must be founded on a common commitment to the core values of the ANC and to serve SA’s people BL PREMIUM

ANC members who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures, will be summarily suspended, president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday evening.

Ramaphosa was delivering the ANC National Executive Committee’s (NEC) annual January 8 statement, which included a key focus on the renewal of the party...