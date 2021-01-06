SA officials race to process thousands of Zimbabweans at border
Hopefuls flock to Beitbridge ahead of a 30-day travel ban by Zimbabwe
06 January 2021 - 09:07
Immigration officials, health workers and the army toiled on Tuesday night to process thousands of Zimbabweans trying to get into SA ahead of a 30-day travel ban by their country.
Videos showing thousands of people queuing at Beitbridge border post on the Zimbabwe side circulated on social media. There was no social distancing...
