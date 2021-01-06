Load-shedding to resume after Koeberg unit shutdown

Eskom will implement load-shedding on Wednesday and Thursday nights as the national power system is under strain following the shutdown of Koeberg nuclear power station.

Eskom has said stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented between 10pm and 5am on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The load-shedding is necessary to recover and preserve the emergency generation reserves utilised to support the system during the week following the earlier-than-planned shutdown of Koeberg unit 1 and other units, whose return to service has been delayed,” the utility said in a statement.

Eskom said it 6,672MW of power generation capacity, equivalent to two large power stations, is offline for planned maintenance. Another 12,073MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. Eskom’s installed power generation capacity is 40,000MW, excluding the Medupi and Kusile power plants.

Eskom said its teams are working around the clock to return as many units to service as soon as possible.

On Monday, Eskom announced it had taken unit 1 at the Koeberg nuclear power station offline as a result of an increasing leak rate. The 970MW unit will also undergo routine maintenance and refueling and will return to service in May.

Eskom said it continues to implement reliability maintenance and “thus the system will continue to be constrained and the risk of load-shedding remains elevated”.

The utility said the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable and urged the public to reduce electricity consumption to help it minimise load-shedding.

