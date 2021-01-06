National

Load-shedding to resume after Koeberg unit shutdown

Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented between for two nights as the system remains unpredictable

06 January 2021 - 12:05 Lisa Steyn
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Eskom will implement load-shedding on Wednesday and Thursday nights as the national power system is under strain following the shutdown of Koeberg nuclear power station.

Eskom has said stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented between 10pm and 5am on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The load-shedding is necessary to recover and preserve the emergency generation reserves utilised to support the system during the week following the earlier-than-planned shutdown of Koeberg unit 1 and other units, whose return to service has been delayed,” the utility said in a statement.

Eskom said it 6,672MW of power generation capacity, equivalent to two large power stations, is offline for planned maintenance. Another 12,073MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. Eskom’s installed power generation capacity is 40,000MW, excluding the Medupi and Kusile power plants.

Eskom said its teams are working around the clock to return as many units to service as soon as possible.

On Monday, Eskom announced it had taken unit 1 at the Koeberg nuclear power station offline as a result of an increasing leak rate. The 970MW unit will also undergo routine maintenance and refueling and will return to service in May.

Eskom said it continues to implement reliability maintenance and “thus the system will continue to be constrained and the risk of load-shedding remains elevated”.

The utility said the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable and urged the public to reduce electricity consumption to help it minimise load-shedding.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Koeberg unit taken offline over leak

Generation capacity of 970MW will be offline until May just as power demand is expected to rise
National
2 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Cloudy crystal ball for SA’s battered stocks

Forecasting which sectors are likely to outperform in 2021 is fraught with difficulties, but let’s have a go anyway
Opinion
23 hours ago

CCMA rules in favour of Eskom employees lured to remote plants

The utility has been ordered to pay accrued amounts owing for special allowances
National
1 week ago

Eskom’s pressure on municipalities to pay when they cannot is undesirable, says court

Supreme Court of Appeal dismisses power utility’s bid for high court rulings to be set aside
National
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hopes dashed for early health worker vaccine
National
2.
Fita warns that appealing cigarette judgment ...
National
3.
More than 500 new Covid-19 deaths in one day as ...
National / Health
4.
Encouraging signs of Covid-19 improvement in Cape ...
National
5.
Covax on track despite Indian export ban
National

Related Articles

Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm on Tuesday

National

South32’s SA coal sale to be concluded early in 2021

Companies / Mining

CHRIS GILMOUR: Infrastructure deficit in the West and SA can turn into a boon

Opinion / Columnists

More cabinet ministers should have testified, Raymond Zondo says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.