National Government beefs up border post personnel Extra officials will be deployed during the first two weeks of January to cope with high traffic volumes

The number of border post personnel will be increased from January 2-14 to handle peak season traffic, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, the minister also addressed reports on festive season congestion at the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe, and dismissed reports that “four or five” truck drivers died from exhaustion, hunger and dehydration...