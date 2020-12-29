National Level 3: what the regulations say Minister moots return of soldiers to help the SAPS to enforce level 3 rules under the Disaster Management Act BL PREMIUM

International travel will only be permitted under the new level 3 regulations if the traveller can provide a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel, new regulations published on Tuesday say.

The regulations were published in the government gazette by co-operative government and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma under the Disaster Management Act...