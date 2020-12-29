National

Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm on Tuesday

The move is necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for the higher demand expected during January

29 December 2020 - 16:54 Staff Reporter
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Eskom warned in an alert on Tuesday afternoon that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

“Eskom would like to inform the public that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented starting at 10pm until 5am [on Tuesday night]. This will be repeated on Wednesday night,” the power utility said.

“This load-shedding is necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for higher demand expected during January as economic activity resumes. During this period, Eskom will continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated.”

Eskom said it hasremoved 9,745MW from the grid due to planned maintenance, while another 11,346MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. It said teams are “working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible”.

TimesLIVE

The 10 most-read articles of 2020

Apart from a pandemic, SA also had to deal with load-shedding, a recession, and continued corruption scandals
National
2 days ago

Seriti is looking to diversify as it exhausts the coal space in SA

A subsidiary has secured conditional approval to take over South32’s thermal coal assets, which would make Seriti Eskom’s largest coal supplier
Companies
6 days ago

South32’s SA coal sale to be concluded early in 2021

If successful, the transaction will see Seriti Resources become a major supplier of coal to Eskom
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA expects its first Covid-19 vaccines only after ...
National / Health
2.
READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa to address nation as businesses brace ...
National
4.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa on the latest Covid-19 ...
National
5.
Ramaphosa announces move to stricter level 3 of ...
National

Related Articles

More cabinet ministers should have testified, Raymond Zondo says

National

Jacob Modise asked to temporarily step down as Nersa chair

National

Eskom set to split up in 2021

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.