Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm on Tuesday

Eskom warned in an alert on Tuesday afternoon that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

“Eskom would like to inform the public that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented starting at 10pm until 5am [on Tuesday night]. This will be repeated on Wednesday night,” the power utility said.

“This load-shedding is necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for higher demand expected during January as economic activity resumes. During this period, Eskom will continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated.”

Eskom said it hasremoved 9,745MW from the grid due to planned maintenance, while another 11,346MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. It said teams are “working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible”.

TimesLIVE