National

WATCH: President Ramaphosa on the latest Covid-19 developments

The health minister has called for stricter measures to curb the spread of infections, with positive cases having passed the 1-million mark

28 December 2020 - 19:45 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the  nation about the resurgence of Covid-19 infections that is placing hospitals and healthcare staff under enormous strain.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in SA’s Covid-19 response at 8pm, Monday, December 28 2020. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews #Coronavirus #COVID19News on Social Media.

Ramaphosa is speaking “on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic”, the presidency said in a statement just before 6pm on Monday.

The announcement comes after a meeting on Sunday by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) followed by a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Hospitals, particularly in eThekwini and Cape Town, are at maximum capacity and are struggling to cope with the influx of new Covid-19 cases.

A resurgence of infections in the lead up to the festive period has seen countries across the world impose lockdowns of varying intensity, tempering market optimism that has been driven by hope that the rollout of effective vaccines will fuel a fast economic recovery. Emerging economies, such as SA, face the extra dilemma of not having the fiscal room to provide relief for businesses and individuals whose incomes are slashed by lockdowns and the halt in economic activity.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has called for stricter measures to curb the spread of infections. The department of health said that, as of Sunday, there have been just more than 1-million positive cases in SA with 26,735 deaths and 9,502 new cases over the previous 24 hours. The sharp rise in infections has been fueled by a new variant of Covid-19, which is more transmissible.

Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi said the main reason is the unbridled occurrence of unventilated indoor gatherings.

The 10 most-read Covid-19 articles of 2020

The coronavirus pandemic presented many new  challenges for SA, which may remain long after all restrictions are lifted
National
3 days ago

Change behaviour or Covid-19 cases will rage on, say experts

Prof Tulio de Oliveira says the huge increase in infections is just the tip of the iceberg because SA is not testing widely
National
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm
National
2.
Zweli Mkhize says SA’s restrictions need ...
National
3.
Change behaviour or Covid-19 cases will rage on, ...
National
4.
Minority of SAA workers accept contentious wage ...
National
5.
Military veterans seek one-off payout, ...
National

Related Articles

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

National

Ramaphosa to address nation as businesses brace for more Covid-19 restrictions

National

SA expects its first Covid-19 vaccines only after March 2021

National / Health

SA caught between economic and biological disaster

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.