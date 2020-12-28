WATCH: President Ramaphosa on the latest Covid-19 developments
The health minister has called for stricter measures to curb the spread of infections, with positive cases having passed the 1-million mark
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation about the resurgence of Covid-19 infections that is placing hospitals and healthcare staff under enormous strain.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in SA’s Covid-19 response at 8pm, Monday, December 28 2020. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews #Coronavirus #COVID19News on Social Media.
Ramaphosa is speaking “on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic”, the presidency said in a statement just before 6pm on Monday.
The announcement comes after a meeting on Sunday by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) followed by a cabinet meeting on Monday.
Hospitals, particularly in eThekwini and Cape Town, are at maximum capacity and are struggling to cope with the influx of new Covid-19 cases.
A resurgence of infections in the lead up to the festive period has seen countries across the world impose lockdowns of varying intensity, tempering market optimism that has been driven by hope that the rollout of effective vaccines will fuel a fast economic recovery. Emerging economies, such as SA, face the extra dilemma of not having the fiscal room to provide relief for businesses and individuals whose incomes are slashed by lockdowns and the halt in economic activity.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has called for stricter measures to curb the spread of infections. The department of health said that, as of Sunday, there have been just more than 1-million positive cases in SA with 26,735 deaths and 9,502 new cases over the previous 24 hours. The sharp rise in infections has been fueled by a new variant of Covid-19, which is more transmissible.
Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi said the main reason is the unbridled occurrence of unventilated indoor gatherings.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.