WATCH: President Ramaphosa on the latest Covid-19 developments

Ramaphosa is speaking “on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic”, the presidency said in a statement just before 6pm on Monday.

The announcement comes after a meeting on Sunday by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) followed by a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Hospitals, particularly in eThekwini and Cape Town, are at maximum capacity and are struggling to cope with the influx of new Covid-19 cases.