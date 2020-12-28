President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday about the resurgence of Covid-19 infections that is placing hospitals and healthcare staff under enormous strain.

Ramaphosa will speak “on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic”, the presidency said in a statement just before 6pm on Monday.

The announcement comes after a meeting on Sunday by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) followed by a cabinet meeting on Monday.

TimesLIVE