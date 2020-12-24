National Minority of SAA workers accept contentious wage offer The offer, which involves the sacrifice of five months’ salary, has been rejected by the three major unions at the state-owned airline BL PREMIUM

Four trade unions and three non-unionised worker formations have agreed to the wage offer by the department of public enterprises and SAA’s business rescue practitioners, the department said on Thursday.

However, a knowledgeable source from within SAA, who did not wish to be named, said these unions and formations represent a minority of the 1,400 workforce left at SAA after the implementation of the voluntary severance package, which saw more than 3,000 people leave the state-owned airline...