Military veterans seek one-off payout, presidential pardons from Ramaphosa

24 December 2020 - 08:55 Aphiwe Deklerk
Former Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association members during a march. Picture TWITTER/SAPS
Former Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association members during a march. Picture TWITTER/SAPS

Former military veterans are seeking  a one-off payout, presidential pardons, jobs at state-owned entities  and housing, it emerged after a meeting this week.

This comes after Ramaphosa chaired a meeting between a grouping of struggle military veterans‚ which included members of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association‚ the Azanian People's Liberation Army and the Azanian National Liberation Army‚ and a task team he appointed on the matter.

The task team is led by Deputy President David Mabuza. It was formed after the grouping marched in Durban in November and later handed over a memorandum of demands to the presidency.

The grouping wants a one-off payment for their contribution to the struggle‚ presidential pardons for their members‚ jobs at state-owned entities and housing‚ among other things.

“The task team has since November 11 held a number of high-level discussions to resolve matters of serious concern relating to the wellbeing of military veterans. These matters were raised by military veterans in a memorandum submitted to the presidency on November 10‚” Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Tyron Seale, said in a statement.

“[Tuesday's] meeting reflected on the progress made through the discussions to date. While consensus has been reached on a number of critical points‚ discussions and engagements will continue to resolve outstanding issues.

“President Ramaphosa commended the constructive‚ principled manner in which the military veterans raised their concerns and he assured the veterans these issues will be resolved‚” said Seale.

He said Ramaphosa highlighted that more work needed to be done and that engagement needs to continue on some of the issues raised.

Veterans' spokesperson Lwazi Mzobe confirmed that Tuesday's meeting resolved a number of issues‚ including the possibility of presidential pardons for their members.

He said the meeting also discussed the issue of bursaries for veterans and burial schemes.

“We are happy [about progress made] but not 100%‚ because there are certain issues that we never resolved. But the good thing is that the door has never been shut‚” he said.

Mzobe said they will continue to engage with the task team to resolve the outstanding issues.

