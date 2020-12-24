National

Delays at Beitbridge leaves 15 dead and many stranded

Delays have been exacerbated by the pandemic, with many people failing to get the required testing to cross

24 December 2020 - 17:27 Loni Prinsloo
Trucks at the Beitbridge border post between SA and Zimbabwe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Trucks at the Beitbridge border post between SA and Zimbabwe. Picture: SUPPLIED

Traffic over Beitbridge between SA and Zimbabwe, Africa’s busiest border crossing, has ground to a near standstill over the past five days, with authorities battling to process hundreds of thousands of people making their way home for the holiday season.

Delays at the border have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, with many people failing to get the required testing to cross, and curfew restrictions resulting in early close of the posts, eNCA reported.

Fifteen people have died over the past week while waiting in scorching heat in lines that stretch for least 15km, it said.

SA was host to about 4.2-million migrants last year, UN data shows. Many return home for Christmas and new tear, with Zimbabwe one of the main destinations and transit routes.

Bloomberg

Gauteng bill aiming to restrict foreigners’ businesses splits opinion

While supporters say it could achieve inclusive economy, detractors flag increased xenophobia
National
2 months ago

SA’s population has grown by nearly 2-million in two years

The latest Stats SA figures put the number of people living in the country at 59.62-million
National
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zweli Mkhize says SA’s restrictions need ...
National
2.
Investment guru linked to Malawian prophet ...
National
3.
Sars’ two-week office closure will not affect ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa undermines our work, says ANC integrity ...
National
5.
Private hospitals bearing the brunt of the ...
National

Related Articles

Musina to come back to life as Zimbabwe reopens borders

National

Truck snarl-up at Beitbridge border post trips up SA exports

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.