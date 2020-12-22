‘Steroid king’ murder trial halted after bomb scare in Cape Town

Three men have been jailed in connection with Wainstein’s murder. In June, Fabian Cupido, who joined a gang after losing his job as a train driver in 2015, entered into a plea and sentencing agreement and was sentenced to an effective 25 years.

Tyre shop in Mitchells Plain

Cupido said the conspiracy was planned at a tyre shop in Mitchells Plain during a meeting with members of the 27s gang on August 17 2017.

“Also present at the meeting was the owner of the business, his former co-accused Chestlyn Adams and Sheldon Breet. Chestlyn Adams had brought another person along but that person was not party to the meeting. The accused was aware that all these people were members of the 27s criminal gang,” Cupido’s plea agreement said.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said at the time: “In his argument in aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor, senior state advocate Mervyn Menigo, told the court that the phenomenon of gang-related contract killings had become particularly prevalent in the Western Cape.

“The murder was premeditated and committed in the furtherance of a conspiracy and in association with a criminal gang. The circumstances of the murder are particularly heinous as the home of the deceased was invaded and he was shot multiple times at close range while sound asleep next to his girlfriend and young child,” Menigo said.