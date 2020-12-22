National Ramaphosa appoints judge Siraj Desai as legal services ombudsman Recently retired judge tasked with upholding the ethical standards of the profession BL PREMIUM

Recently retired judge Siraj Desai has been appointed the legal services ombudsman by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In this role he will investigate complaints, alleged maladministration and actions that might affect the integrity of the legal profession, among other matters provided for in the Legal Practices Act...