National Court rejects DA bid to open Garden Route beaches The closure of the beaches over the festive season will hit the tourism industry hard

The Western Cape High Court has rejected the DA’s bid to overturn the closure of Garden Route beaches.

Beaches on the Garden Route, which includes Knysna, Sedgefield and Wilderness, as well as those in the Eastern Cape were closed due to the spike in Covid-10 infections. The DA argued that the closures are irrational, unconstitutional, arbitrary and unlawful and will harm local economies that rely on festive season tourists to recoup some of the heavy losses caused by the lockdown...