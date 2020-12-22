Court rejects DA bid to open Garden Route beaches
The closure of the beaches over the festive season will hit the tourism industry hard
22 December 2020 - 17:18
The Western Cape High Court has rejected the DA’s bid to overturn the closure of Garden Route beaches.
Beaches on the Garden Route, which includes Knysna, Sedgefield and Wilderness, as well as those in the Eastern Cape were closed due to the spike in Covid-10 infections. The DA argued that the closures are irrational, unconstitutional, arbitrary and unlawful and will harm local economies that rely on festive season tourists to recoup some of the heavy losses caused by the lockdown...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now