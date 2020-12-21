Jacob Modise asked to temporarily step down as Nersa chair
His removal from the energy regulator is pending the outcome of his engagement with mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe
21 December 2020 - 16:43
The board of the regulator for the energy sector has asked its chair Jacob Modise to step down while he engages with mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe on matters related to an adverse court finding.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) decided that, in the meantime, deputy chair Maleho Nkomo will take over as acting chair until this engagement is completed...
