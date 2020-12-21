National

ANC cancels its live January 8 celebration

The decision to drop the anniversary of the party’s founding in 1912 is due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus’s second wave

21 December 2020 - 15:52 Linda Ensor
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

With the transmission of the coronavirus accelerating in most parts of the country, the ANC has decided to cancel the January 8 celebration of its 109th anniversary which was scheduled to take place in Limpopo.

Instead, a speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be made available on the ANC’s digital platforms and broadcast by television channels.

This is the first time the event has had to be cancelled since 1994. The decision was taken by the ANC’s national officials on Monday after a briefing by health minister Zweli Mkhize on the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the country.

“The prognosis paints a worrying picture and all indications are that the virus will escalate in terms of the rate of infections in all provinces, other than the Northern Cape. The officials were unanimous that it was untimely to forge ahead with the celebration in view of the aggressive nature of the pandemic,” the ANC said in a statement.  

The party’s national executive committee (NEC) will have a virtual meeting on January 6 to finalise the content of the January 8 statement. The officials agreed that Limpopo would be the host state again in 2022.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Political newsmaker of the year: Ace Magashule — Cyril’s wild card

The secretary-general of the governing party dominated political news this year. But, he tells the FM, he’s just being ‘targeted’ because people want ...
Features
4 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Poor Subordinate Clauses, bereft of Santa’s crafty leadership

As merriment returns to a season of grief, Cyril and his cohorts struggle to keep the sled on track
Opinion
4 days ago

ANC integrity commission says Ace Magashule must step down

If the ANC secretary-general resists the decision, the party must consider suspending him, the commission says in a report
National
6 days ago

LETTER: Corruption fails to deter ANC voters

The governing party will probably let secretary-general Ace Magashule off the hook
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zondo to apply for further extension for state ...
National
2.
Knysna and Sedgefield hit hardest by holiday ...
National
3.
The Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago: How love for ...
National
4.
SACP’s Blade Nzimande furious over unscientific ...
National
5.
Gordhan lawyers say ruling on Mkhwebane’s Pillay ...
National

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Getting rid of corruption the only way to uplift SA, says Anglo CEO

Companies / Mining

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: With elections looming, the ANC will need to deal with the ...

Opinion / Columnists

Ace Magashule to remain ANC secretary-general, for now

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.