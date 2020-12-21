ANC cancels its live January 8 celebration

With the transmission of the coronavirus accelerating in most parts of the country, the ANC has decided to cancel the January 8 celebration of its 109th anniversary which was scheduled to take place in Limpopo.

Instead, a speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be made available on the ANC’s digital platforms and broadcast by television channels.

This is the first time the event has had to be cancelled since 1994. The decision was taken by the ANC’s national officials on Monday after a briefing by health minister Zweli Mkhize on the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the country.

“The prognosis paints a worrying picture and all indications are that the virus will escalate in terms of the rate of infections in all provinces, other than the Northern Cape. The officials were unanimous that it was untimely to forge ahead with the celebration in view of the aggressive nature of the pandemic,” the ANC said in a statement.

The party’s national executive committee (NEC) will have a virtual meeting on January 6 to finalise the content of the January 8 statement. The officials agreed that Limpopo would be the host state again in 2022.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za