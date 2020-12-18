National NEWS ANALYSIS: Nthai judgment cements role of advocate associations in SA Supreme court overturns a decision of the high court to reinstate a disbarred advocate BL PREMIUM

The Supreme Court of Appeal judgment overturning a decision to readmit a former senior advocate to the roll after he was disbarred for soliciting a bribe, has cemented and clarified the role legal professional associations play.

On Tuesday, the SCA overturned a decision by the high court in Limpopo to reinstate former SC Seth Nthai to the roll of advocates. He was disbarred in 2013, and readmitted to the roll of advocates in 2019...