Government must be transparent about vaccine plans, says DA

The government needs to be more transparent about its vaccination plans for the country, given the devastating toll the Covid-19 pandemic has had on human lives and the economy, DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Friday.

His comments come amid concern that SA has missed the second deadline for making a deposit of R327m (15% of the total required) for the World Health Organisation’s Covax scheme, which will ensure that low- and middle-income countries get access to vaccines.

The Solidarity Fund has committed to pay the R327m deposit but there also needs to be financial guarantees from the government regarding the remaining 85%.

It appears that SA missed the December 15 deadline to make payment, contrary to undertakings made by President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni that the deadline would be met.

The DA plans to submit a complaint against Mboweni to parliament’s ethics committee for misleading parliament when he said the deadline would be met, and will be submitting an application to health minister Zweli Mkhize under the Promotion of Access to Information Act to get details about the vaccine acquisition and rollout plan.

An attempt to get clarity from the Treasury on whether the deadline has been met was referred to the department of health, which was not available for comment.

Steenhuisen said at a media briefing that citizens need to know how the vaccines will be acquired, when vaccination will begin, who will be prioritised, and how it will be rolled out. The briefing was also addressed by DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis and DA health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.

Steenhuisen referred to the statement made by Ramaphosa in an address to the nation that SA would receive vaccines to cover about 10% of the population in the early part of 2021 and that SA had concluded all the necessary processes to ensure SA’s participation in Covax.

It now appears, he said, that SA is nowhere near being in a position to acquire vaccines and may have to wait for the second half of 2021 before they are obtained “because the government couldn’t get its act together”. This could be seen as an act of “gross negligence” by the government in the middle of a global pandemic.

“It is now incumbent on the government to square and level and play open cards with the people of SA. It needs to table a timeline, which very clearly sets out the processes followed to date. What we cannot continue with is this constant obfuscation by the government,” Steenhuisen said, adding that the failure to provide information has characterised the government’s response to the pandemic from the very beginning.

“It is unconscionable that our government can botch up the acquisition of a life-saving vaccine that is safe and readily available when thousands are at risk of dying from this pandemic,” he said.

Hill-Lewis said Mboweni needs to provide details on when the deposit will be paid and guarantees provided. He also asked why the government is not committing R9.5bn to vaccinate 50% of the population instead of just less than 6-million people (10%). South Africans require full transparency about the agreements the government has signed to acquire the vaccines and the consequences of delays in payment, he said.

“It is clear to us that there is no credible plan for the vaccination of SA and this is a matter of serious concern,” Hill-Lewis said.

Hill-Lewis said he has written to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (Gavi), an international alliance that is responsible for Covax, to ask for details about the nature of SA’s participation in the programme and has also asked Mboweni parliamentary questions on this.

Gwarube said SA needs a vaccine rollout plan urgently, noting that other governments have been completely transparent about this and the SA government should be too.

