Fuel supply secure for the festive season
A third of SA’s clean fuel production is out for the count, but industry experts expect tanks will be full this holiday season
18 December 2020 - 12:39
With a third of the country’s clean fuels production out of commission, SA motorists may justifiably wonder whether they can keep their fuel tanks full this festive season. But industry experts say all is in hand, thanks to co-ordinated efforts to import fuel, and a glut of supply on the global market.
Astron Energy’s 100,000 barrel a day refinery in Cape Town made headlines in July 2020 when it suffered an explosion that left two people dead. Early in December Engen’s 120,000 barrel a day Wentworth refinery was rocked by a blast and fire...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now