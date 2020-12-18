National Fuel supply secure for the festive season A third of SA’s clean fuel production is out for the count, but industry experts expect tanks will be full this holiday season BL PREMIUM

With a third of the country’s clean fuels production out of commission, SA motorists may justifiably wonder whether they can keep their fuel tanks full this festive season. But industry experts say all is in hand, thanks to co-ordinated efforts to import fuel, and a glut of supply on the global market.

Astron Energy’s 100,000 barrel a day refinery in Cape Town made headlines in July 2020 when it suffered an explosion that left two people dead. Early in December Engen’s 120,000 barrel a day Wentworth refinery was rocked by a blast and fire...