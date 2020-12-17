National The Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago: How love for medicine got outnumbered A Wits professor told him that he might not particularly like it, but he had the ability to master economics; a young Kganyago wasn’t convinced BL PREMIUM

The line between what you study at university and the career you ultimately pursue has become increasingly blurred, says the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago, who was conferred with an honorary doctorate of commerce by Nelson Mandela University, during its online business and economic sciences graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Speaking to the graduates, Kganyago said, “Regardless of whether you go into government, your own business, an NGO or a position in the private sector, what you will be doing is applying your ability to master a body of knowledge, because this is what getting a degree is about. Once you have demonstrated your ability to do this, you can choose from a range of careers.”..