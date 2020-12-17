Mboweni misled parliament and SA on missed Covax payment, says DA
Party says SA has missed the second deadline for payment and it is still unable to provide the necessary guarantees required for the remainder of the amount
17 December 2020 - 21:17
Finance minister Tito Mboweni misled parliament and the country about a deposit to secure Covid-19 vaccines, resulting in SA missing the December 15 payment deadline, the DA said in a statement Thursday.
The vaccines have long been punted as a way to halt the spread of the pandemic, which is now in its second wave in SA...
