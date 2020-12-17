DA heads to court to halt Garden Route beach closures
The party says the loss to economies in the region will prove more devastating than Covid-19
17 December 2020 - 15:18
The DA has filed court papers in the Western Cape High Court challenging a decision taken by the national government to close the beaches on the Garden Route for the entirety of the festive season.
“We had provided President Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with an extended deadline of 10am this morning to provide reasons justifying the closure of beaches along the Western Cape’s Garden Route. Both the president and minister Dlamini-Zuma have failed to respond by the extended hour,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now