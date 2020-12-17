National DA heads to court to halt Garden Route beach closures The party says the loss to economies in the region will prove more devastating than Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The DA has filed court papers in the Western Cape High Court challenging a decision taken by the national government to close the beaches on the Garden Route for the entirety of the festive season.

“We had provided President Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with an extended deadline of 10am this morning to provide reasons justifying the closure of beaches along the Western Cape’s Garden Route. Both the president and minister Dlamini-Zuma have failed to respond by the extended hour,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Thursday...