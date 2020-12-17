BREAKING NEWS: SCA rules EFF’s comments on Manuel are defamatory and false

Comments the EFF made about Trevor Manuel relating to the appointment process of a new Sars commissioner are defamatory and false, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on Thursday.

How much the party will have to pay for these comments will have to be determined by the high court, as the EFF successfully appealed against paying R500,000 in damages. It also successfully appealed the order to unconditionally retract and apologise for the allegations they made about the former finance minister.

In March 2019, the EFF issued a statement claiming that Manuel had chaired a “patently nepotistic and corrupt” committee, which recommended Edward Kieswetter’s appointment as SA’s tax boss.

It stated as fact that Kieswetter was a relative of Manuel, as well as “a close business associate and companion” — which was false.

Manuel then demanded that the EFF retract its statements. When the party refused to do so, he launched an application to the high court citing the party, its leader Julius Malema, and then spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as respondents.

The high court held that the comments were defamatory and false, and declared that the EFF’s publication of the statement was unlawful.

The party was ordered by the court to remove the statement within 24 hours of the judgment from all its media platforms, including its Twitter accounts. The EFF, Malema and Ndlozi were also interdicted from publishing any statement that says or implies that Manuel was engaged in corruption and nepotism in the selection of the commissioner of Sars.

The high court had ordered that the EFF, Malema and Ndlozi jointly and severally pay damages of R500,000 to Manuel, and had 24 hours to publish a notice on all their media platforms on which the statement had been published, in which they unconditionally retract and apologise for the allegations made about the applicant in the statement.

After losing this battle in the high court, the EFF, Malema and Ndlozi petitioned the SCA to appeal the judgment.

The SCA upheld all those parts of the order, but has sent the determination of damages back to the high court saying they will have to be determined by giving oral evidence. Damages claims in which the amount is still to be determined cannot be based solely on court papers, as the high court had done.

“The high court will determine, in conjunction with its determination of the quantum of damages, whether an order for the publication of a retraction and apology should be made,” the SCA held.

