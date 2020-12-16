National Nomvula Mokonyane apologises to Trevor Manuel over false Umgeni Water accusations Manuel says Mokonyane’s apology was forced in a matter that could have been resolved much sooner BL PREMIUM

More than three years after wrongly accusing former finance minister Trevor Manuel of trying to manipulate board appointments at Umgeni Water's board — and two months after a court-imposed deadline to retract the statement — Nomvula Mokonyane has apologised.

In a television interview with Justice Malala in November 2017, the former water & sanitation minister alleged that Manuel had written a letter to her relating to the affairs of the Umgeni Water board, and that he had tried to influence or manipulate the appointment of directors to the board for ulterior reasons...