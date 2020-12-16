National Businesses must support policies of redress, says Ramaphosa President says race relations remain fragile and social and economic transformation is everybody’s responsibility BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says social and economic transformation is everybody’s responsibility, and has called on businesses to support policies of redress.

In his National Day of Reconciliation address on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said businesses needed to reflect their support for transformation through hiring practices, in capacitating and skilling staff, and in investing in the communities in which they operate...