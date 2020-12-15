Government does not have to pay public sector wage increases

The government does not have to pay out increases to public sector workers, after the Labour Appeal Court handed it a huge win by declaring the implementation of a disputed agreement unlawful.

Earlier in December, the Labour Appeal Court heard arguments in the matter in which public sector unions sought to have the final leg of a multi-year wage agreement implemented.

The court case came about after the state refused to implement the final year of the agreement as it does not have the money to do so.

The government also argued that the agreement was unlawful as the state never had the money to implement it, which the court has now agreed with.

In the judgment, handed down electronically, the court held that there was no valid agreement signed with unions in 2018, as it did not comply with provisions in the constitution, as well as public service regulations.

This is a developing story.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za