DA threatens to go to court over Garden Route beach closures
The Garden Route is one of SA’s most popular tourist destinations and includes one of the most scenic stretches of coastline
15 December 2020 - 20:41
DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday evening the party had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma requesting that they justify the grounds upon which national government took the decision to close the beaches in the Garden Route for the whole of the festive season.
“We have given the president until 5pm on Wednesday December 16 to respond, failing which we will approach the courts for urgent relief,” Steenhuisen said...
