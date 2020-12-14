WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
The president gives more details about SA’s preparations for the festive season to combat the spread of Covid-19
14 December 2020 - 19:48
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation about the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of the December holidays.
On Sunday, the president met the national coronavirus command council on developments in relation the pandemic.
The president's address comes just before the majority of South Africans travel for the December holidays, which the tourism industry is looking forward to after the devastation it suffered earlier in 2020.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday evening. #SABCNews #Coronavirus #COVID19News on Social Media.
