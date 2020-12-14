National Tsakani Maluleke, from accidental auditor to SA’s first female auditor-general BL PREMIUM

SA’s new auditor-general, Tsakani Maluleke, should by all accounts have been a lawyer, but instead she became a “bit of an accidental auditor”.

She was destined for the role, a “daddy's girl” who wanted to be just like her father, the late judge George Maluleke, a founding member of the Black Lawyers Association...