Tsakani Maluleke, from accidental auditor to SA’s first female auditor-general
14 December 2020 - 19:19
SA’s new auditor-general, Tsakani Maluleke, should by all accounts have been a lawyer, but instead she became a “bit of an accidental auditor”.
She was destined for the role, a “daddy's girl” who wanted to be just like her father, the late judge George Maluleke, a founding member of the Black Lawyers Association...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now