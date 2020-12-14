National SA’s fruit industry signs pact with Chinese importers Hopes rise that pest risk assessments will become easier BL PREMIUM

SA’s booming fruit industry has set its sights on penetrating the huge Chinese market after signing a memorandum of understanding with representatives of the Asian giant’s importers.

SA ships an average of 60% of its produce annually, including oranges, lemons, apples and table grapes. This makes the fruit industry the largest exporter of agricultural products, contributing about 2.5% to GDP. The industry employs more than 260,000 workers and supports 1-million livelihoods...