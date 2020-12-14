READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa announces stricter pandemic measures

The four provinces that are leading the second wave are Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. For the first time in this pandemic, most of the new infections are among young people, particularly those in the age group of 15 to 19 years.

There are probably many reasons for this massive spike in infections, but some key contributors are now becoming clearer. Gatherings – especially social gatherings and parties – are the largest source of outbreaks.

In many of these gatherings, social distancing is not being observed, venues are crowded and not adequately ventilated, hand sanitiser is not readily available, and people are not wearing masks.

Many people consume alcoholic drinks at these ‘super-spreader’ events, with the result that people become less careful about taking measures to protect themselves and prevent infection.

The recent post-matric Rage Festival event in Ballito is a harsh reminder of how dangerous large gatherings can be.

We now know that nearly 1,000 young people from Gauteng who attended the event have tested positive for the coronavirus. What we don’t yet know is how many more people each of them has infected.

It is said that up to 300 families could in turn have been infected. The sad truth about this pandemic is that festivals, concerts and parties – which should be occasions for fun and joy – are proving to be sources of infection and illness, and may even lead to deaths. Another factor in the rise in infections is increased travel.

Many people do not observe prevention measures as they move within cities, towns and rural areas, and between different areas. We have to recognise that the more we travel, the greater the potential for the spread of the virus.

That means wearing a mask when you are in public transport and making sure that the windows are open at all times.

It also means reducing the number of people that you spend time with if you are travelling to visit family and friends in other parts of the country. It is safer to socialise with your immediate family than with large gatherings that could cause the virus to spread.

More broadly, the massive rise in infections is the result of people not observing basic – and easy to follow – practices.

These measures are particularly important as transmission is often caused by people who are infected but are not yet showing symptoms, if they develop symptoms at all, and may not even know they have the virus.

The relatively low rates of infection over the last few months have made us more relaxed about wearing a mask over our nose and mouth every time we go out in public.

We no longer see the point of avoiding crowded venues, or standing more than 1.5 metres from each other, or keeping windows open when travelling on public transport or sanitising commonly used places.

We have gotten into the Christmas spirit early and are inviting friends and family over for get-togethers. Yet, it is our failure to closely adhere to all these basic precautions at all times that has brought us to this second wave.

These safety precautions may not seem important until someone you love has been infected with the virus because of your own carelessness. The festive season now poses the greatest threat to the health and well-being of our nation.

It poses the greatest threat also to the recovery of our economy. This is because the festive season is traditionally a time of gatherings, of travel, of meeting friends and family, and of relaxing after a difficult and stressful year. In these respects, the festive season is very much like the Easter period.

It is worth remembering that during Easter this year, we were able to limit the number of infections because we all remained disciplined, we all observed the restrictions and we all adhered to the basic health measures.

In this regard, we recognise the sacrifices that churches made by suspending Easter services, and indeed the contribution that all faiths have made throughout the year to preserving life.

Just as we did during Easter, we need to once again adhere to the basic health protocols. If we do not do things differently this festive season, we will greet the new year not with joy, but with sorrow.

Many of our friends, relatives and co-workers will be infected, some will get severely ill and some, tragically, will die. Unless we do things differently, this will be the last Christmas for many, many South Africans.

This is certainly what we don’t want. We all want to live and let our loved ones live. It is therefore essential that we take extraordinary measures to contain the second wave and save lives, while working to protect livelihoods.

My fellow South Africans,

Eleven days ago, we declared Nelson Mandela Bay to be a coronavirus ‘hotspot’ areas, in line with our differentiated approach to the management of the pandemic.

There are other municipalities that have also shown a particularly sharp rise in infections.

The Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize has visited these areas and after consultations with various stakeholders, Cabinet has decided to also declare the following two districts as coronavirus hotspots.

These are the:

• Sarah Baartman District

• Garden Route District

This all means that the same additional restrictions that we applied to Nelson Mandela Bay will apply in these districts from midnight tonight and will continue until we see a clear and sustained decline in infections.

While these hotspot areas require particular attention, the festive season poses significant risks for the entire country. We have therefore been undertaking consultations in provinces, including at municipal level, on the measures that need to be taken to contain the second wave.

There have been extensive deliberations within the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council, which brings representatives of national, provincial and local government together.

Based on the recommendations from these meetings, Cabinet has decided that further restrictions need to be imposed nation-wide from midnight tonight.

Firstly, we will ensure that there is stricter enforcement of existing alert level 1 restrictions throughout the country during the festive season and beyond.

This includes the requirement that drivers and operators of any form of public transport must ensure that all passengers wear a mask.

The managers or owners of buildings, places or premises – including retail stores, shopping centres, and government buildings – are obliged by law to ensure that all customers who enter their facilities or buildings wear a mask. An employer must ensure that all employees wear a mask while they perform their duties.

This places a responsibility on all owners, managers and employers – and on all of us – to ensure that South Africans are safe whenever they are in any of these places.

The responsible individuals who do not ensure compliance with the regulations by their passengers, customers or employees will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment of up to six months.

Secondly, we are taking measures to reduce the risk of super-spreading events. The current restrictions on the size of gatherings do not do enough to prevent crowding in the current situation where new cases are rising rapidly.

Therefore, gatherings – including religious gatherings – may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events.

At all times, and particularly in smaller venues, the total number of people in a venue may not exceed more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.

All gatherings must include adequate ventilation, social distancing, wearing of masks and provision of hand-sanitiser.

Due to the potential for transmission, all post-funeral gatherings, including ‘after-tears’ parties, are prohibited.

One of the greatest challenges we need to confront are the huge crowds that flock to beaches and recreational parks on public holidays over the festive season.