First refinancing deal paves the way for lower power prices
14 December 2020 - 20:40
The first successful refinancing of an independent power producer agreement has been approved and marks a concrete step in reducing the price of electricity, says the department of energy.
The ACWA Power Solafrica Bokpoort Concentrated Solar Power Power Plant has been refinanced under the initiative launched by the minister of mineral resources & energy in October 2019. The initiative will lead to a reduction of 3.2% in the tariff the project charges to Eskom...
