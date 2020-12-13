Unbundling of restrictive service and repair warranties a ‘victory’ for SA car owners
From July 2021 new car owners will be able to have their vehicles repaired by independent service providers
13 December 2020 - 16:54
UPDATED 13 December 2020 - 19:24
Restrictive service and repair warranty plans, which stops SA car owners from using a service provider of their choice, will finally become a thing of the past, after an announcement by the Competition Commission.
Owners of new cars in SA are locked into using a vehicle manufacturer’s service centres, repair shops and parts in embedded motor and service plans. If these owners use an independent service or repair provider of their own choice, vehicle manufacturers void their warranties...
