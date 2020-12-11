National

Two leaked matric papers will not be rewritten, court says

The Pretoria High Court has set aside the basic education department’s decision to have a physical science paper and a maths paper rewritten

11 December 2020 - 16:31 Shonisani Tshikalange
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

The two leaked matric exam papers must not be rewritten, the Pretoria High Court ruled on Friday.

Judge Norman Davis has set aside the basic education department’s decision to have the two leaked matric papers rewritten.

This comes after an urgent application was brought before the court by four applicants, including AfriForum and the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu). They wanted to reverse the department’s decision to rewrite physical science paper 2 and maths paper 2 after the papers were leaked on WhatsApp.

The court was also asked to compel the department and quality assurance body Umalusi to mark the scripts of pupils represented by AfriForum and those who were not involved in any irregularity regarding the leaked papers.

This is a developing story.

