Eskom suspends second day of planned power cuts
Stage 2 load-shedding was implemented from 6am to 11pm on Saturday, with more outages planned for Sunday
Eskom suspended planned power outages for Sunday after the power utility announced load-shedding for the weekend on Friday night — with the “system severely constrained”.
Stage 2 load-shedding was implemented from 6am to 11pm on Saturday.
“Eskom needs to implement this load-shedding to replenish the depleted emergency reserves for the coming week,” Eskom said.
The reason for the load-shedding was due to “unforeseen breakdowns” from ageing unreliable plants, it said.
But on Sunday morning Eskom said emergency reserves recovered enough to allow it to suspend load-shedding. It did, however, still urge the public to continue to use power sparingly as the system remained constrained.
“We currently have 8 229MW on planned maintenance, while another 10 661MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance,” Eskom said in a statement.
Update: 13 December 2020
This story has been updated to reflect the latest developments.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.