National

Eskom suspends second day of planned power cuts

Stage 2 load-shedding was implemented from 6am to 11pm on Saturday, with more outages planned for Sunday

11 December 2020 - 22:00 Staff Writer
UPDATED 13 December 2020 - 08:24
123RF/CHONESCHONES
123RF/CHONESCHONES

Eskom suspended planned power outages for Sunday after the power utility announced load-shedding for the weekend on Friday night — with the “system severely constrained”.

Stage 2 load-shedding was implemented from 6am to 11pm on Saturday.

“Eskom needs to implement this load-shedding to replenish the depleted emergency reserves for the coming week,” Eskom said.

The reason for the load-shedding was due to “unforeseen breakdowns” from ageing unreliable plants, it said.

But on Sunday morning Eskom said emergency reserves recovered enough to allow it to suspend load-shedding. It did, however, still urge the public to continue to use power sparingly as the system remained constrained.

“We currently have 8 229MW on planned maintenance, while another 10 661MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance,” Eskom said in a statement.

Update: 13 December 2020

This story has been updated to reflect the latest developments.

TimesLIVE

ABB to pay R1.56bn to Eskom, with Pravin Gordhan wanting the SIU to go after others

The settlement is in relation to an unlawfully awarded contract, with Eskom’s CEO saying the money will go towards paying down debt
National
1 day ago

SA’s solar growth potential lies in the maintenance industry

A recent WWF report commended SA for being the first country on the continent to achieve 1GW of solar PV energy
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Time for state to get into gear on energy policy

The government should just get on with the business of dealing decisively with energy policy, show some leadership and cut the stalling
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ABB to pay R1.56bn to Eskom, with Pravin Gordhan ...
National
2.
Belinda Bozzoli: a brave and beautiful life that ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court agrees to hear urgent case ...
National
4.
McKinsey explains relationship with Gupta-linked ...
National
5.
State offers R27bn concession to public servants
National

Related Articles

Eskom suspends second day of planned power cuts

National

SA’s solar growth potential lies in the maintenance industry

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.