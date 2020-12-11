National Eskom and ABB reach R1.5bn settlement over unlawful contract The settlement is in relation to an overpayment of a contract unlawfully awarded at the troubled Kusile power station BL PREMIUM

Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB will pay back R1.5bn to power utility Eskom in relation to an overpayment of a contract that was unlawfully awarded at the troubled Kusile power station.

Eskom chair Malegapuru Makgoba announced on Friday that, after a lengthy investigation and negotiation between the parastatal and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), an agreement was reached with ABB. ..