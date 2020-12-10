Zondo inquiry hears of Regiments’ hand in conspiracy to replace Nhlanhla Nene
Five years after Nenegate, the former CEO of a Gupta-linked consultancy explains how Eric Wood was part of strategy to insert a pliable minister
10 December 2020 - 15:18
The former CEO of Gupta-linked consulting firm Trillian has explained how weeks before the event she was told of Nhlanhla Nene’s removal as finance minister and that he would be replaced by a “pliable” Des van Rooyen, who would sign off on controversial deals such as the nuclear one.
On Thursday, Mosilo Mothepu told the state capture commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, how Trillian co-founder Eric Wood had told her “out of the blue” on October 26 2015 that then president Jacob Zuma was going to fire Nene...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now