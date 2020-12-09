National Senior police official jailed in investigating directorate’s first conviction BL PREMIUM

The investigating directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has achieved its first conviction since its inception more than a year ago, with the sentencing of former senior crime intelligence official Solomon Lazarus to 10 years in prison.

The directorate was established in 2019 to look into high-profile and complex corruption cases stemming from, among other things, the commission of inquiry into state capture...