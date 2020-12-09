Senior police official jailed in investigating directorate’s first conviction
09 December 2020 - 16:31
The investigating directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has achieved its first conviction since its inception more than a year ago, with the sentencing of former senior crime intelligence official Solomon Lazarus to 10 years in prison.
The directorate was established in 2019 to look into high-profile and complex corruption cases stemming from, among other things, the commission of inquiry into state capture...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now